



Celebrities have long been fans of flashing a little lingerie on the red carpet and for a night out on the town. Most of the time they opt for a lacy bra and a peekaboo thong. Over the weekend, though, Wendy Williams took the trend to a whole new level when she decided to rock intimates from a men’s lingerie brand.

On Friday, October 18, the TV personality celebrated her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame wearing a full-length leopard-print robe from the brand Menagerié Intimates. While it could easily come from a women’s brand, the sheer number is from a men’s only line, proving that fashion doesn’t need to bend to gender stereotypes.

Going all-in on bold animal print, she wore this piece overtop of a cheetah-print frock, tying them together with a small black handbag, black sneakers and diamond bling for days. Her baubles included a wrist full of bracelets, a large statement ring and a nameplate necklace.

She celebrated the star, which she received the day before, on Thursday, October 17, with close friends at Catch in West Hollywood.

For the Walk of Fame ceremony, she wore something slightly similar only a bit more toned-down and daytime appropriate. The Wendy Williams Show host donned a black floor-length, see-through, star-patterned gown, which she paired with white low-top sneakers for a cool yet elegant ensemble.

Menagerié Intimates seems to be a favorite for A-listers to bring outside of the house. Williams isn’t even the first celeb to rock an ensemble from the luxury brand out and about this month! On Wednesday, October 9, Sam Smith wore the Kimono Robe from Menagerié, with wide-leg drawstring pants in a custom-made shade of green while attending Attitude Magazine’s Person’s of the Year party.

