



Not having it! Wendy Williams asked an audience member to leave after their phone rang during the Tuesday, October 8, taping of The Wendy Williams Show.

“Is somebody’s phone on?” the TV host, 55, asked before snapping at the culprit. “Get out! Get out! Turn that phone off now, sir, ma’am, whoever you are. Just, please, kindly.”

Williams then reminded the crowd that while “tickets are free,” there is a rule in place for them to turn off their phones before the syndicated talk show begins filming.

The Emmy nominee eventually acknowledged that she “was being overdramatic” before asking everyone once again to silence their ringers. “Thank you,” she said.

The Wendy Williams Show is currently in its 11th season and has already been renewed through 2022.

Last season saw Williams taking multiple hiatuses as she struggled with her health, sobriety and marriage. She filed for divorce from her husband of more than 21 years, Kevin Hunter, in April, shortly after news broke that he welcomed a daughter with another woman, Sharina Hudson.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” the Ask Wendy author told The New York Times Magazine in August. “He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son [Kevin Jr.], and we were together for 25 years and married for 21. But there was no vacillating. I’m out. … I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Since the split, Williams has started going out with other men. She was linked to a 27-year-old convicted felon named Marc Tomblin in June, one month before telling viewers that she was dating a doctor in his 50s.

“I see many men,” the former radio personality said with a smile on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September, noting that she would “abso-effing-lutely” get a prenup if she ever remarries.

