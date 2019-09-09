



Wendy Williams won’t make the same mistake twice! The talk show host had a hilariously truthful response when a fan asked whether she would get a prenuptial agreement if she ever remarries.

“Abso-effing-lutely,” Williams, 55, declared with a chuckle and a head nod during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, September 8.

The Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, in April after more than 21 years of marriage. She later revealed that the now-estranged couple, who share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr., did not have a prenup in place because she never expected their marriage to end.

Since the split, Williams has started seeing other people. She was linked to a 27-year-old convicted felon named Marc Tomblin in June, one month before telling viewers that she was dating a doctor in his 50s.

When Andy Cohen asked the Emmy nominee on Sunday whether she is still seeing the mystery medical professional, she responded with a smile, “I see many men.”

Williams then explained that her ideal guy would be between the ages of 48 and 65 and must be at least 5-foot-8.

As for one positive thing that has come out of her divorce? “I really like the new me,” the Ask Wendy author said. “ I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her. She’s smart, she’s strong, she makes good choices.”

Williams had a similarly positive attitude while telling Cohen, 51, that she is on good terms with Hunter, 46, who welcomed a daughter with a woman named Sharina Hudson weeks before Williams’ divorce filing.

“I mean, he messed up,” she said. “But, you know, hey, life moves on.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!