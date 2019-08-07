



A moment of reflection. Wendy Williams opened up about her reason for not getting a prenuptial agreement with her estranged husband, Kevin Hunter.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” Williams said during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” on Tuesday, August 6. “But as a grown person, I’d get with another grown person and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time.”

The Wendy Williams Show host, 55, continued discussing her future dating prospects, noting how she has no interest in being with “someone who wants to be a rapper” at her age. “You might see me on a date with a 32 year old — please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date,” she added. “What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his on and grown kids, I ain’t changing pampers.”

During a July 8 episode of her syndicated talk show, Williams revealed that she was off the market. At the time, she told viewers that she was “crazy about” about a man in his 50s who is an employed doctor with adult children.

Williams’ dating revelation came three months after she filed for divorce from Hunter on April 10. The Ask Wendy author was married to the 46-year-old television producer for 21 years. They share 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

News of the pair’s separation came one month after her estranged spouse’s alleged mistress Sharina Hudson welcomed a child.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” Williams told radio personality Sway Calloway on Tuesday’s program. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way, you know? You’re either in or you’re out with me. I still have love for him and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”

While Williams wants to build a friendship with Kevin Sr. in time, she also cleared up rumors that she rehired her former longtime love. “The only business that he can manage right now is to sign some divorce papers, I have a manager,” she said.

