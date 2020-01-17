Obsessed with Kate Middleton’s style? If so, the best news you’ll hear today is that you can now purchase one of Duchess Kate’s most beloved rings from U.K.-based jeweler Annoushka London for a cool $1,400 — if you act fast, that is.

Deemed a “royal favorite’ from the brand, the Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring is made with 18 carat white gold and hand set with 0.23 carat sparkling white diamonds. It’s the exact ring the duchess wears with her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring and her Welsh gold wedding band.

According to Hello Magazine, the special eternity ring is thought to be a gift from Prince William after Prince George was born on July 22, 2013.

“This style of ring oozes everyday elegance and can be worn alone, alongside your engagement and wedding bands or styled within a stack,” says the brand in the ring description on the website. One of the photos of the ring on the site shows the duchess wearing all three stunners. Editors zoomed in on her hands to show how she styles all three precious rings at once.

That specific photo was taken on April 24, 2014 at a reception at the Governor’s House, but that’s not to say that she only wears the ring on special occasions. She’s always sporting the third dazzler!

Middleton’s no stranger to wearing pieces that her followers are able to purchase. For the Royal Variety Performance on November 18, 2019, the royal donned a custom stunning black Alexander McQueen gown. She paired the look with Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Suede Pumps ($650).

In October, the brunette beauty wore an L.K. Bennett long-sleeved midi dress to the BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero awards. The abstract, toffee colored frock is still available for $645.