Whitney Cummings is a pro at multitasking.

The 41-year-old comedian took to TikTok on Thursday, January 25, to show off her hair curling skills while cradling her 1-month-old son. “Curling your hair with child on your sternum,” she said in the clip while wrapping strands of her hair around the tool.

As she continued styling her strands, Cummings assured that her baby wasn’t harmed in the process. “I’m not letting the heat hit him,” she said, explaining that he “didn’t even wake up” amid her beauty routine.

Anticipating backlash from mom-shamers, Cummings joked that “child services” were on their way to her house. “Illegal or just frowned upon?” she captioned the post, which prompted mixed reactions from fans.

“Mama, you’re good! multi tasking queen 👏👏,” one follower wrote as another expressed concern over Cummings possibly dropping the iron on her son’s head. “Least protect his head if u accidentally dropped,” the social media user commented.

The Thursday video comes after Cummings shared a different — and relatable — motherhood moment earlier this month.

In a hilarious clip she shared via Instagram, Cummings accidentally spilled (cold) soup on her son’s head. After she attempted to eat her meal with her son was strapped to her chest, the food dripped off her spoon and onto his noggin. Through giggles, she licked the soup off his head and continued eating.

“Waited for this soup to cool down for twenty minutes for nothing … seriously how do I eat with a baby guys,” she captioned the post. Friend Olivia Munn joked in her comments section that she needed to “put the baby down.”

Cummings welcomed her son in December 2023. Although she did not reveal the baby’s father or name, she shared an adorable snap of his hand pressed against her chest.