Whitney Cummings has welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

“3-D printed a human,” Cummings, 41, captioned a photo via Instagram on Sunday, December 17. “Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.” The candid showed Cummings holding her little guy, revealing only the newborn’s tiny hand on her chest.

The comedian gave birth six months after she announced her pregnancy in June.

“In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too,” Cummings wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of herself playing in the pool with her dog. “Human pup coming December.”

On the topic of her comedy tour, Cummings assured her fans that “all your dates in 2023 [are] still happening, I just may fall over a couple times.”

Cummings showed off her growing baby bump in the snaps while wearing a tank top that was tied up above her stomach. She wore grey shorts and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail as she threw a ball to her pooch.

Later that month, Cummings shared a sonogram photo with her followers and asked for help choosing her little one’s moniker.

“My favorite pic of my babies face so far. This just in: it’s a BOY,” she shared via Instagram on June 27. “Help me name this monster. Rusty? Dusty? Bill?”

Cummings didn’t reveal the identity of her child’s father at the time. She previously spoke out about her romance with Alex Barnes — her last known public relationship — in August 2021.

“Right at the beginning of the [COVID-19] pandemic, I was fostering a dog that attacked another one of my dogs, and the small dog’s eyes came out,” Cummings explained during an 2021 appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, referring to her and Barnes’ less-than-romantic meet-cute. “I had to rush to the veterinarian.”

While it was hard to get a veterinarian to meet with her during the coronavirus lockdown, Cummings revealed Barnes eventually came to her aid — and sparks flew later on. The twosome continued to get more serious, with Cummings revealing during a fall 2021 stand-up event that she was already thinking about their next steps.

“I’m dating someone and I want to be the one to propose to him. Look, I’m 39. I don’t have time for him to plan a f–king scavenger hunt proposal,” she joked. “‘So Alex, will you make me the happiest girl in the world and let me buy my own engagement ring since you can’t afford the one that I want?’”

Despite being somewhat private about her love life, Cummings was vocal about freezing her eggs ahead of her pregnancy.

“I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They’re on better real estate than me,” she teased during a February appearance on the Today show. “I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant.”

At the time, Cummings explained that she felt like she had “all the time in the world” to get pregnant but wanted to conceive by the end of the year.