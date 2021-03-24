Watch Whitney Port’s 9-Step Nighttime Routine For Beauty Sleep

Time to wine down! Whitney Port starts her nighttime routine in a very relatable way — with a glass of Pinot Grigio. The With Whit podcast host, 36, invited Us Weekly into her home to walk Us through her full nighttime routine, which includes 9 products — well, 10, including the glass of wine! Watch the exclusive video above to see how the Hills alum gets her Beauty Sleep.

Clean Slate

“At nighttime I like to use warm water but I like to use cold in the morning because it wakes me up and refreshes my skin. First, I gently, well, not-so-gently rinse with water to loosen things up, and you can’t forget your neck. Then I use Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. This is really creamy, oily, balmy and it’s really good at removing things while also not stripping your skin,” Port explained. “I like to wash for about a minute. Celeste Thomas actually taught me that to wash your face for 60 seconds to make sure you’re getting all the spots. In order to get everything else off, I use an all-time fave, Bioderma Sensibio H20. I put it on cotton pads and wipe to get all the extra makeup off.”

Thirst Quencher

“I mix a little of this Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Gel with Skinceuticals HA Intensifier, and this acts as a hyaluronic, adding extra moisture into my skin before I put on more serums. I rub all the areas, don’t forget your eyelids, mine are always dry and sensitive. Your neck, décolletage. Rub any extra on your hands and elbows. Don’t forget that area that gets super dry,” she said, while demoing. “I let that sit for a little, let it dry, let it seep into my pores, take a sip of my wine. And then, I use the TNC Advanced Serum by Skinmedica. This stuff is amazing, really awesome anti-aging for all skin types. After that, I’ll do a moisturizer. I’m using a Hydra-Repair Super Moisturizer by Perfect Image. Just really hydrating.”

Preventing Breakouts

Port swears by a $13.99 product for breakout prevention: “If you have any zits, like I have right now, I’ve been using Aveeno Clear Complexion Moisturizer forever and I use it as an on-the-spot treatment.”

Worth the Splurge

“I’ve been using this Zo Skin Health by Zein Obagi. It’s a growth factor eye serum. Massage your eye with it. It feels cooling. I love this stuff,” the former reality star said about the $130 serum. “My eyes are a problem area for me. I just have really pale, pasty skin, and as you’re getting older, that kind of skin shows sign of aging so much more. In that area where the skin is thin, I like to have extra, extra, extra moisture when I go to sleep.”

Finishing Touches

“I use a little Mario Badescu Facial Spray with aloe cucumber and green tea to set everything,” she told Us. “And, next to my bed, I have Lucas Papaw Ointment for my lips that I put on before bed, and that’s it!”

Take Time for Yourself

“I pour myself a glass of Chloe Pinot Grigio while I unwind and have some time to myself because we could all use it right now — so cheers,” Port, who recently partnered with Chloe Wine Collection, said while taking a sip of her vino. “The nighttime is your time to unwind, have your glass of wine, take care of yourself.”

Port has teamed up with Dress For Success and Chloe Wine Collection to raise awareness for their second annual Your Hour Her Power campaign. For more info on how to help the initiative, visit here.