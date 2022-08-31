Gwen Stefani is trying something new! After years of rocking a bold red lip, the singer is ready for a change.

The “Rich Girl” artist, 52, opened up about her glam evolution in her cover story for LuisaViaRoma‘s fall/winter 2022 issue, published on Monday, August 29, revealing that she has “ventured out of her comfort zone of red lips.” Since emerging on the scene with rock group No Doubt in the late ’80s, Stefani has been rocking a rosy pout, which popped with her platinum blonde tresses.

Now, the California native is trying out soft shades like baby pink and nude. “I just want to look as good as I can at any age, like we all do, and share that quality makeup truly does make a big difference in how you feel … The magic is in the makeup,” she told the publication.

She continued: “It’s just one of those things when you age, and your face constantly changes — you try new ways to look different and look the best you can. I would collaborate with amazing makeup artists and try new things I never thought I could, especially on The Voice, and it was fun to find different shades that worked.”

Stefani showed off her new look in the magazine shoot, wearing a soft blush color on her lips. The dainty shade was complemented by a smoky eye and dramatic eyelashes — and the glamour only continued with her apparel. In one shot, the hitmaker rocked a black cutout dress and an elegant fur coat. Elsewhere in the editorial, Stefani sported a crystal-adorned sheer frock and a sequin playsuit.

“Living my glam girl fantasy,” Stefani wrote alongside the images via Instagram on Monday, tagging LuisaViaRoma.

The Just a Girl author’s beat was brought to life by her own makeup brand, GXVE Beauty. Stefani launched the beauty label, which is pronounced like “give,” in March, offering an eye shadow palette, pencil eyeliner, primer and of course, a red lipstick.

“GXVE has been over three years in the making, but I feel like I’ve been preparing for this moment my whole life,” she told Forbes at the time. “I was a makeup girl behind the counter for Borghese and Ultima II. I had no training; they just opened it up and told me to make a display, and I was like, ‘Really? I’m in here now?’”

Speaking on the launch further, Stefani shared: “I look at GXVE in the same way an artist looks at their color palette — every product puts artistry into your hands … Everyone should have the ability to enjoy bold, clean makeup and feel great about themselves. That’s what I hope GXVE is for everyone.”