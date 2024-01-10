Every awards season, different trends dominate the red carpet — and the 2024 Golden Globes were all about the hair bow.

Rachel Brosnahan teamed her red Sergio Hudson gown with a coordinating crimson ribbon at the Sunday, January 7, ceremony, and Allison Williams paired her curly updo with a black decorative piece, perfectly complementing her dramatic Giambattista Valli dress. Sarah Snook and Zoe Lister-Jones wore bows too. (Sarah Jessica Parker even launched her own line of bows in December 2023 after rocking the look at the New York City Ballet Gala in October of that year.)

What sparked bow mania, you ask? Designer Jennifer Behr — who created the accessories for Brosnahan, Williams, Snook and Jones — exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 10, that bows are “romantic, which feels very of the moment, but are classic at the same time.”

“People are looking to dress up a bit now, and the bow brings in a bit of romance without being too over the top,” she explained. “There are also so many variations in the bow — some are very playful while others are much more serious.”

When it comes to Behr’s own designs, she told Us: “We make ours from gorgeous silks and rich velvets and grosgrain, so they feel very chic and elevated. The material is very important to making the bow feel special.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

Behr suggests teaming a bow with an updo or ponytail as Brosnahan did, but she assured Us it’s OK to get creative.

“The great thing about bows is that you can wear them in so many different ways,” she said. “The most traditional is pulling all the hair up in the back, but you can also easily clip in on the side for a more whimsical feel or above a high ponytail or a low braid.”

She added, “Lately we’ve even seen our bows styled on handbags and worn as bow ties.”

Related: The Best Beauty Looks at the 2024 Golden Globes: From Hair to Makeup Awards season is here — and trust Us, the stars did not disappoint. The 81st Golden Globes — held on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills — was the first event to kick off the exciting period of fabulosity and accolades — and the hair and makeup were better than ever. […]

With the Emmys, Oscars, SAGs and more awards shows around the corner, Behr predicts bow mania is just getting started.