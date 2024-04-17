Jason Kelce doesn’t wear underwear.

Jason, 36, made the shocking revelation during the Wednesday, April 17, episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“I do not wear underwear, and I don’t wear underwear based on comfort,” Jason explained after Travis, 34, had just gushed about the brand Tommy John Underwear — who sponsored the episode. “The reason I don’t wear underwear is because I find it unnecessary and problematic to the freedom that my boys like to enjoy,” Jason told his brother, adding, “I don’t think that’s going to change,”

While Jason is strongly against boxers and briefs, he will make an exception when working out. When training, Jason — who recently retired from the NFL after a 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles — occasionally sports compression shorts.

Underwear isn’t the only thing Kelce isn’t a fan of. The former football pro is seemingly against closed-toe shoes — even when it’s cold outside.

Throughout the colder months of the 2023-2024 NFL season, Jason was spotted donning flip-flops before and after practice or while on his way to a game. “I wear flip-flops all the time. It’s my go-to,” Jason said on a December 2023 episode of “New Heights.”

“I don’t like bending down to put socks on. It’s easier to slide them puppies on and head out the door. I am outside for a maximum of 10 seconds,” he continued. “People are like, ‘How could you survive out there in the cold?!’ I’m like, ‘Lady, I was at a hotel. I walked onto a bus. Do you think I’m trenching through the city of Kansas City in flip flops?! No!’ If I was doing that, I wouldn’t wear flip-flops.”

Travis, meanwhile, found the ordeal hilarious, simply cracking up in the background.