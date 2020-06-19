Why Lady Gaga Gave the Leather Jacket She Was Wearing to a Fan

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Lady Gaga anymore, she does something so generous and heartwarming, we had to share the story.

On Tuesday, June 16, paparazzi pictures of the “Born This Way” singer handing over her leather jacket to a fan were taken outside of a grocery store in Malibu, California. Then on Wednesday, June 17, the fan in the pics, Shannon McKee, spoke with Today to share the entire story of exactly what went down.

“I walked in and I was like, ‘Hey, that’s a really bad a– jacket you got on. And she said, ‘Thank you.’ I kind of recognized the voice, but I’m not one to really go up to celebrities.” Though she initially just carried on and went back to her car, she decided that she had to go back and tell the songstress something she felt Gaga needed to hear.

“I was like, ‘Hey, you’re Lady Gaga, right?'” She continued, “My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you’re the reason he actually came out to me. And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too,” she told Gaga. “So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally.”

According to McKee, the Oscar winner gave McKee the keepsake instead.

“As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, ‘You loved my jacket so much. Here. It’s yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a– with it now.'” Can you even imagine? A celeb interaction doesn’t get much better than that!

