Feeling flirty! There’s no question that Paulina Porizkova looked stunning at the 2021 Oscars, but it turns out that her gold gown carried a very coy message for new beau Aaron Sorkin.

Ever thoughtful, the 56-year-old model was intent on dressing like a gold statue. That way, if Sorkin didn’t win the physical Academy Award for best original screenplay, “he could still take one home.”

Now to be fair, Porizkova didn’t call upon fashion houses for a custom Oscar-esque dress for her debut appearance with her new boyfriend. Instead, she chose to wear a Dolce & Gabbana gown that’s been sitting her closet for 15 years!

While the dress may have a vintage vibe, it’s certainly still on trend. From the cowl neckline to mermaid-style silhouette, the metallic number looked had a timeless design.

Porizkova took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 26, to reflect on her evening at the Oscars.

“Although I have attended the Oscars before (as a fashion correspondent for the TV-Guide channel), this was my first time at the Oscars as an attendee. I thought — and wasn’t wrong — that this would be the most original ceremony ever,” she captioned the post.

The model then got all mushy-gushy about her Sorkin, writing: “The intimacy of it was lovely; but it was also freezing in the room (all that ventilation) which incidentally also allowed me to snuggle close to my date. Who, yes, kept me warm all night.”

The comments on Porizkova’s post quickly exploded, with famous friends and fans noting how happy and gorgeous the model looked at the awards show.

Selma Blair even got in on the action, writing, “Stunning. Perfect. Make me glow. So happy to see this stunning pair in mind body and soul having a glowing yet freezing night.”

Fellow models also jumped into the comments. Sarah DeAnna said: “You look stunning 💫✨🌟 Love the dress and that you two are dating 💛⭐️.”

Kristen McMenamy added: “You are a golden icon Paulina. You are so damn cool, so so beautiful and such a strong shining light. As a 56 year old model myself, there’s a certain affinity. Be happy and keep going!!!!”

News that Sorkin and Porizkova were dating broke on Friday, April 23. The Oscar nominee was previously married to Julia Bingham from 1996 to 2005, and the former couple share daughter Roxy, 20.

Porizkova on the other hand shares sons Jonathan, 27, and Oliver, 22, with ex-husband Pic Ocasek. She married to the Cars lead singer in 1989 and announced their separation in 2018.