A recent Williams Sonoma email blast came at a poor time in Trisha Yearwood’s personal life.

The retail company promoted Yearwood’s holiday cocktail collection via an email newsletter sent on Saturday, October 5, just two days after her husband, Garth Brooks, was accused of sexual assault and battery by his former hairstylist and makeup artist.

The email blast included shopping links to Yearwood’s festive cocktail mixers, including flavors titled Christmas in a Cup, Skinny Christmas in a Cup, Cheers in a Cup, Jingle in a Cup and Christmas in a Pitcher. The message also featured promotions for products such as drink garnishes, holiday-themed glassware, bar accessories, table setting and kitchen appliances.

In addition to being a Grammy-winning country star, Yearwood, 60, has made a name for herself in the culinary world by publishing multiple cookbooks and appearing on cooking shows such as Beat Bobby Flay, Food Network Star, The Chew and The Kitchen.

Yearwood also famously hosted her own Food Network series, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, for 17 seasons from 2012 to 2022

Us Weekly has reached out to Williams Sonoma and Yearwood’s representatives for comment.

The promotional email came shortly after Brooks, 62, was named in a lawsuit filed by a woman identified as “Jane Roe” in October 3 court documents obtained by Us. Roe alleged that she was raped by Brooks two years after she began working for him. In addition to allegedly sending her explicit messages, exposing his private areas and buttocks and discussing sexual fantasies with her, Roe claimed Brooks once “grabbed her hands and forced them” onto his genitals after walking out of the shower naked in 2019.

Additionally, Roe accused the “Friends in Low Places” singer of making “repeated remarks” about “having a threesome” with Yearwood, whom he married in 2005.

Brooks anonymously filed a complaint against Roe’s lawsuit ahead of her filing in order to deny her claims and prevent her from repeating the allegations. “Defendant’s allegations are not true,” his filing read. “Defendant is well aware, however, of the substantial, irreparable damage such false allegations would do to Plaintiff’s well-earned reputation as a decent and caring person, along with the unavoidable damage to his family and the irreparable damage to his career and livelihood that would result if she made good on her threat to ‘publicly file’ her fabricated lawsuit.”

In his complaint, Brooks claimed that after he once gave Roe money during a financially troubling time, she proceeded to increase her demands and ask for a salary and medical benefits. Brooks alleged that she created her sexual misconduct in response to him not accepting her requests. His complaint docs included multiple letters allegedly from Roe demanding “millions of dollars.”

Roe filed a separate complaint on October 1, calling Brooks’ accusations an “obvious attempt at gaming the judicial system.”

Brooks broke his silence on the drama shortly after. “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face,” he told Us in an October 3 statement.

He added: “It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.” He took to the stage at his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace one day later.

Yearwood, for her part, has yet to publicly address her husband’s scandal.

“Garth is known to be a very kind and nice man, so these allegations are very shocking. Everyone around him including Trisha and his daughters believe him to be telling the truth,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Many around him think this is out of character and something he would never do. Everyone around him is shocked.” (Brooks shares three adult children with his ex-wife, Sandy Mahl.)

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).