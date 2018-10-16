Willow Smith’s latest project has her doing what she does best: breaking boundaries. The 17-year-old writer, actor and singer is one of six powerhouse women starring in the new multimedia ad campaign for Maison Margiela’s Mutiny fragrance. The bold scent is the first perfume dreamed up by Margiela creative director John Galliano, and Smith lends her famous face (and voice!) to the Craig McDean-directed visuals.

“Like creativity, scent has no nationality, gender or creed,” the brand said in a statement. “It speaks a universal language. It is the empathetic sentiment of solidarity through individuality. Creativity is our mutiny.”

Meant to express the fashion house’s values of nonconformity, diversity and creativity, Smith joins actress Sasha Lane, models Teddy Quinlivan, Hanne Gaby Odiele and Molly Bair and singer Princess Nokia as “mutinists” in the black-and-white video and photo campaign.

Rocking waist-grazing dreadlocks with an ankle-length white shirtdress and matching boots, Will and Jada’s little girl looks all grown up as she stares into the camera for a series of portraits. In her solo one-minute video clip, Smith explains her fearless take on life.

“Everybody’s looking for a reason. For me, that reason is to create. I think this generation is a little more defiant,” she says. “We’re willing to endure pain in order to do what we love. Femininity, it’s like water: I can break rock, I’m that strong, but I can move with harmony. We want something more and something spiritual, even. Create the rules then break them.”

In a commercial featuring all six stars, there is a similarly defiant tone as the women take turns declaring mantras like, “there is no such thing as normal,” “defiance has no uniform” and Smith’s “create the rules then break them.”

So what does a fragrance based on the idea of “defying archaic ideas of identity” smell like? Housed in a faceted crystal-like flacon, the golden-colored juice has a feminine tuberose heart, while notes of spicy leather, bright orange flower and airy white flowers add an unmistakable edge that gives the scent a unisex and seasonless quality to wear all year long.

