Winona Ryder is reviving fashion drama from the 2024 Met Gala.

At Fashion’s Biggest Night, which took place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, Kendall Jenner graced the event in vintage Givenchy. The gown, which came from Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 collection and was preserved in the archives, featured a black and nude tulle construction and was covered with over 100,000 brass beads and sequins.

When Jenner, 28, spoke about the dress to reporters on the Met steps, she proudly claimed to be the “first human” to ever wear it. Eagle-eyed spectators were quick to point out that the design was previously seen on Ryder, now 52, who donned it for a 1999 shoot for Flaunt Magazine. While photographer Warwick Saint — who took the images of Ryder for Flaunt — confirmed fan theories, sharing via Instagram that the actress was “definitely” posing in the “authentic” dress “for sure,” a source told Us Weekly at the time that Ryder’s dress was simply a replica.

Now, Ryder is weighing in.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars have arrived at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

In a Thursday, July 11, profile with Harper’s Bazaar, Ryder addressed the debacle, telling the publication, “I do remember that photo shoot.”

She added, “I did wear it. I have pictures. The photographer gave me some prints. I’m in a tartan in one of them, and I’m in that dress.”

While it’s not immediately clear whether Ryder’s statement makes Jenner’s claim untrue, style lovers found it hard to believe that Ryder — who was the It Girl of the ‘90s — would wear a replica, especially one so close to the original in the same year it debuted.

“I’m shocked that the rumor is that the one Winona wore was a replica,” a social media user wrote via Instagram in May. “Could you imagine a replica of a dress that took over 500 hours to hand embroider 100,000 beads and sequins. Why would they make two?” A second fan agreed: “Exactly! like, what sense would it make for them to make another dress for ONE photoshoot? and who would’ve paid for it? Haute Couture costs more than an arm and a leg!”