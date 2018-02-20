It may be winter, but don’t forget your SPF! Before the Olympians headed to PyeongChang, South Korea, they sat down with Us Weekly to share their winter beauty secrets. No matter what their sport – ice skating, luge, or bobsled ­­– they all agreed on one must-have winter product: moisturizer with SPF in it. Watch the video above to hear what other skin and makeup products they use to rock that “just-went-skiing” winter glow!

Erin Hamlin

“One of the biggest things I always try to do is keep my skin moisturized. I am in cold weather outside a lot … so keeping my skin hydrated and keeping my body hydrated, drinking a ton of water [isimportant],” the four-time Olympic luger, 31, tells Us. “I try and use natural-based products which is [also] one of the things that I think helps.”

Jamie Greubel Poser

“We work out a lot so having makeup on our face can sometimes make us break out, so I like mineral makeup,” the two-time Olympic bobsledder told Us. “I really like Tarte cosmetics ­– I love their mascara.”

Adam Rippon

“It takes a lot of effort to look this mediocre. It takes a lot of lotions, a lot of creams, a few plucks of the eyebrow here and there,” the bronze medalist figure skater, 28, said. “But you know what? It’s worth it, let me tell you!”

Jamie Anderson

“I do my hair and makeup before a competition but pretty naturally. I don’t really do much with my hair, maybe braid it the night before so it’s not all over the place,” the 27-year-old gold medalist told Us. “I put some oils in [my hair] because it deals with a lot of heavy conditions all the time and then usually I’ll just do, like, a nice Bare Minerals [powder] or some bronzer and mascara if I’m feeling ambitious.”

John Daly

The 32-year-old skeleton racer may take home the gold medal for the longest hair routine: “My hair routine is two different types of shampoo, put a leave in conditioner in there, then I blow-dry it, then I use a hair cream, then a pomp-aid. There’s a lot going on here, it’s probably not gonna move for three days.”

Amy Purdy

Not only can she snowboard, but the Paralympian, 38, revealed her hidden beauty talent to Us: “I used to be an aesthetician … so skin is very important to me. I lather my skin in sunscreen, and I usually cover my face with a mask to try not to get too much sun. I have this powder called Sweat that’s got an SPF in it, so you can still have this flawless skin but then have an SPF with it.”

Maddie Mastro

“I typically always have my hair in a braid, off to the side,” the California native, 17, said. “As far as beauty products, it’s typically just sunscreen for me because there’s a lot of sun [when you’re] snowboarding. I like my skin not to be bright red!”

Julia Marino

The 20-year-old snowboarder reveals how she protects her skin: “I just don’t like the goggle tan so I’m always trying to protect my face from that. I wear sunscreen and wind block.”

Aja Evans

“We have a lot of fun with [beauty] on tour and try to dress up as much as we can,” the bobsledder, 29, told Us. “Some of my go to’s when I’m working out are waterproof mascara and eyeliner. And using a little concealer if I don’t want to do a full face [of makeup.]”

For more info on the Winter athletes, visit TeamUSA.org.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!