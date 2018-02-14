We have been on the edge of our seats watching Team USA rack up medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. While we were enthralled with figure skater Adam Rippon’s moving performance in the mens free skate on Monday, February 12 (which helped the U.S. team lock up its bronze medal) and blown away by teen snowboarder Chloe Kim’s ability to tear up the halfpipe and win a gold medal on Tuesday, February 13, we have been equally impressed by their super cool style. Us sat down with Rippon, Kim and their fellow Olympians snowboarder Jamie Anderson, skier Mikaela Shiffrin, luger Erin Hamlin and the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team to dish on their fashion, hair, makeup and wellness secrets. So while we may never make it to the Olympics, we can at least steal some gold medal-worthy tips and tricks. Keep scrolling for all their secrets!