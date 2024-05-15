Kelsey Plum is kicking off the WNBA season in style.

The 29-year-old Las Vegas Aces player arrived at the ring ceremony and season opener against Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, May 14, in a black leather cropped vest by Alexander Wang.

In a daring move, she wore the vest open with no bra underneath. Plum paired it with matching black leather trousers that featured a low waist and a baggy fit. She accessorized with chunky black boots and a black crescent-shaped purse, both by Alexander Wang. Lastly, she topped the look off with lots of layered silver necklaces, dark sunglasses and a top knot.

Plum took to Instagram later that day to post photos of her look. She captioned it: “Ring night 💍.”

The basketball player’s appearance in the bold look comes mere weeks after she and New York Giants tight end Darren Waller filed for divorce on April 23 (the couple tied the knot in march 2023 after one year of dating).

“I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go,” Plum wrote in her Instagram stories at the time.

In a May 7 interview with Fox, Plum opened up about the challenges she has faced over the last few months.

“The offseason has been tough for me,” she told the publication. “I mean, I’m sure everyone knows – it’s pretty public. But, for me, I’m super grateful. I think my faith has grown tremendously and, not just that, but I know who I am. You kind of get refined by fire.”

Plum went on to say that despite the personal hardships she is currently facing, she is eager to get back on the court.

“I’m excited about this season. I’m excited about Las Vegas — trying to run it back again — and I know that our fans are with us. I know this organization is with us. I know that our team is as tight as it’s ever been.”

The Tuesday, May 14, game ended in a victory for the Las Vegas Aces, who won against Phoenix Mercury 89 – 80.