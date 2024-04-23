WNBA champion Kelsey Plum and NFL star Darren Waller have split after one year of marriage.

“I’m devastated,” Plum, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 23. “I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I’m truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends.”

Plum continued: “One day I’ll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy. Much love KP. Philippians 1:6.”

According to People, the pair filed a joint divorce petition on Tuesday in Clark County, Nevada.

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends: Ciara, More NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

Waller, 31, has yet to break his silence on the split. He took to Instagram on Monday, April 22, to share a series of photos from his recent trip to Hawaii.

“Peace of mind is not a destination to reach; it’s a state of mind to embrace,” he wrote alongside several snaps of the vacation.

The New York Giants tight end also included inspirational quotes in his post. “Life becomes more meaningful when you realize the simple fact that you will never get the same moment twice,” one excerpt read, while another noted, “A major part of manifesting is believing you’re worthy of what you’re asking for.”

The estranged couple started dating during his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders and exchanged vows in March 2023. Waller was traded to the New York Giants one week after their wedding, which required them to move across the country.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

“I got that call, like, 12 hours after we landed back [home],” Waller told The Post at the time. “So, it’s not how anybody would really want to start being married. But if you ever find yourself trying to resist change, it’s never going to be a good thing.”

The athletes embraced their circumstances while Plum pursued her second consecutive WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces.

“We are trying to find [out], like, ‘OK, how can we grow from this?’” he told the outlet. “This is happening for a reason, so why don’t we focus on the good that’s going to come from it as opposed to what may be considered as negative?”

In January, Waller shared a TikTok video of himself dancing and mouthing the lyrics to a remix of The Delfonics song “Think It Over,” writing in text over the clip, “When ya girl bout to leave you.” He captioned the post, “Stay strong kings!!! 🤣 #fyp #explore #men #heartbroken.”