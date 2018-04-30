Pretty in pink, indeed! Actress and activist Yara Shahidi is always fearless with her red carpet fashion and beauty looks, and the head-to-toe millennial pink ensemble she wore to Marie Claire’s annual Fresh Faces event over the weekend was no exception. The 18-year-old Grownish star was all about the age-appropriate glam in her color-coordinated Giambattista Valli Haute Couture frock, Jimmy Choo shoes, satin hair tie and rosy makeup look that proved pink doesn’t have to be too precious.

Complete with puffy sleeves, a bejeweled neck and hem and delicate eyelet design, the star’s couture creation was equal parts flirty and fun. The millennial pink hue felt particularly apropos for the youth-minded event, and Yara took the color scheme a step further by matching her hair and makeup look to the knee-length frock.

Yara Shahidi’s Gorgeous Glow Includes $130 Worth of Foundation and an $8 Mascara

To complement the frilly dress, celeb makeup artist Emily Cheng gave the Harvard-bound beauty an ombre pink eye, rosy cheeks and blush-tone lip that were positively radiant. While the all-over pink may sound straight out of the ‘80s, Cheng kept things fresh and modern by opting for luminous formulas that allowed Yara’s natural beauty to shine through. To complete the look, she brushed up Yara’s fabulous brows for a feathered effect that will inspire many to put down the tweezers.

Yara Shahidi and More Stars Show Us How to Rock Colorful Eyeliner for Spring

To ensure the actress’ otherworldly glow took centerstage, hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson slicked her hair back into a ponytail, while leaving a few face-framing flyaways along the hairline. Because of the intricacies of the dress, Yara kept her accessories to a minimum, but Johnson did add an adorable rose-inspired satin hair tie to the actress’ pony for yet another dose of playfulness.

Yara Shahidi’s Hairstylist Shows Us How to Recreate Her Cool Braided Style

So while many have moved on from millennial pink to gen-z yellow (Yara just recently rocked the sunny shade herself), the trendsetting star proved that, when it comes to the girlie hue, it is alive and well — and more is most definitely more!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!