You glow, girl! Yara Shahidi attended the Tory Burch Foundation 2018 Embrace Ambition Summit on Tuesday, April 24, and her style was seemingly inspired by the sunny NYC weather. The activist sported golden pants and a radiant beauty look created by makeup artist Emily Cheng. She shared a step-by-step guide to recreating the actress’ otherworldly glow — which induced a high-low mix of designer and drugstore products — on her Instagram feed.

Since we all know it is next to impossible to find the perfect shade of foundation, Cheng blended two cult-fave formulas to even out Yara’s complexion. She mixed Giorgio Armani Beauty’s iconic Luminous Silk Foundation (Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rihanna are all fans) with the Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Moisture Foundation. The ultra-hydrating formulas imparted a dewy glow on the actress’ skin that allowed Cheng to skip highlighter all together. At $64 and $66 respectively, the combo is a bit of a spurge — but not every product the makeup artist used was high end.

Yara’s naturally bold brows didn’t need any help, so the makeup artist instead focused on the her lids and lashes. She applied Maybelline’s $8 Full ‘N Soft Mascara for a fluttery fringe. From there, she used the matte and shimmering shades in the Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Mauve to create a rosy tone on the lid, before further defining the eye with the Pat McGrath Labs Permagel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black, which Cheng called her “fave black pencil.”

To warm up the actress’ face, the makeup artist applied a tawny Chanel Joes Contraste Powder Blush to the apples of the cheeks. Finally, Cheng layered the Chanel Hydra Beauty Lip Care balm and Rouge Coco Lip Blush in Burning Berry to create a glossy nude lip.

To complement the naturally radiant look, hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson pulled Yara’s curls back into a cute bun accented with a “sunshine yellow bow” that almost perfectly matched the actress’ ‘70s-inspired Tory Burch ensemble. She paired golden-hued trousers with the geometric-printed Kia Bow Blouse, patchwork sweater and Geo Flower Hoop Earrings.

All told, the head-to-toe look was bright, sunny and perfectly age-appropriate for the 18-year-old activist and actress!

