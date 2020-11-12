Julianne Hough’s Fave Activewear Brand Year of Ours Launches Sleepwear

Sweet dreams! If you’ve ever had the urge to stay in your pajamas all day, you can do it in style now thanks to activewear brand Year of Ours.

The Los Angeles-based line, loved by Julianne Hough, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) Molly Sims, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio and more, took their signature cuts and styles and made them extra comfy for the launch of their new sleep category filled with bralettes, dresses, long sleeve tees and tanks, bike shorts and leggings in neutral colors and muted tie-dyes with prices ranging from $40-$88.

“We were really inspired by shopping last year for holiday gifts. … We were buying eye masks, weighted blankets, oil diffusers, dream journals and CBD lotions, but couldn’t find cool sleep sets at affordable prices,” Eleanor Haycock, founder of Year of Ours tells Stylish of the brand’s expansion into the category.

The best part? The pieces aren’t just made for snuggling up and can take you all the way from the boardroom to bed, no outfit change necessary.

“Similar to our activewear, we wanted to make sets that went beyond the bedroom and so you could cross over pieces into everyday life,” Haycock continues.

“We want our girls to feel like themselves, put together and cozy at the same time. … The tops can be paired with active bottoms and over our sports bras and the sets can be so chic under your favorite oversized button up or your favorite fall cardigan or leather jacket,” Alejandra Hernandez, designer of Year of Ours says.

“I even imagine our girl wearing our home sets with a blazer for her zoom meetings and virtual work events,” she adds.

Other than being transitional, the pair believes wearing a cute outfit to bed can even help you have a more restful sleep.

“If you don’t get a good night’s sleep, your focus, energy levels, mood and cravings can be affected and it creates a domino affect for the rest of the day,” Haycock shares.

“Having sleepwear that you love and that fits well, is sure to lead to sweeter dreams. … From the atmosphere in the bedroom, to what you are wearing, to blue screen time and mindset before bed, everyone is different in what works for them, but if you are intentional and train yourself with a schedule and routine, we can all champion our sleep,” she notes.

