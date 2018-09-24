First, we had “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!” but now thanks to Vogue we have Hadid, Hadid, Hadid, and it is as chic as can be. Fashion’s first family Gigi, Bella and Anwar Hadid join their mother, Yolanda, in a spooky-yet-oh-so-chic video short that is going to make your day — especially since the sartorial ghosts of the 1980s are coming back to haunt our fashion present if NYFW is to be believed.

The video starts with a mama Yo calling her children to the dinner table, and given that they are super stylish, they all arrive in some serious lewks. You’ve got ‘80s sequins and padded shoulders on Gigi, voluminous white chiffon on Bella, and a drapey Dynasty-esque pussybow dress on Yolanda. And Anwar, as to be expected, wears an infinitely cool suit.

Best part: the family is wearing threads that just so happen to be the best looks from New York Fashion Week for the upcoming Spring Summer 2019 season. A close second would be the sister banter, in which Gigi accuses her sister of taking her earrings, with Bella retorting, “No, Rodarte sent them to me.” Just like the fights you had with your younger sister growing up — no?

Other killer elements of the video: a choreographed number set to Harry Belafonte, all of the inspiration you need for your fall Instagram game and tons of spooky fun that references the 1988 film. And fashion. Duh. Watch the whole video here!

