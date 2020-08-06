Zach Braff Gets Tribute Tattoo Honoring Late Friend Nick Cordero

Gone, but never forgotten. Zach Braff paid tribute to Nick Cordero by getting a forearm tattoo dedicated to his close friend.

The Scrubs alum put his trust in the hands of L.A.-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo. The expert inker created a detailed design on Braff’s forearm, honoring the Broadway star who passed away due to coronavirus complications on July 5 at the age of 41.

Braff’s tribute ink resides just below his hummingbird design that was brought to life by Dr. Woo, as well. His new tattoo depicts Cordero in his glory: mid-dance in a suit and hat that appears to be the ensemble he wore to star in the 2014 Broadway musical, Bullets Over Broadway.

The tattoo artist to the stars posted a black-and-white photo of the finished design to his Instagram feed, giving his 1.6 million Instagram followers a look at the intricate design. “In loving memory to the greatest 🌟,” he wrote in the caption. “@nickcordero1 on his friend @zachbraff 🙏🏼❤️.”

Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, commented on the tattoo artist’s photo, “Need to come see you for one.”

Kloots remained positive during the Tony nominee’s battle with COVID-19, which he was first diagnosed with in March. During the 90 days in which he battled his severe case of the virus, the professional dancer kept her followers in the know about her husband’s health.

Kloots’ unwavering positivity awed Braff, as well as the entire nation, who stayed on top of the mom of one’s daily updates about her husband’s health.

“We would literally stand 10 feet away from her and watch our friend sobbing,” said Braff on the “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” podcast, reflecting on how he wish he could have consoled Kloots more. The COVID-19 outbreak restricted him from interacting with Cordero’s wife.

“Can you imagine how tragic this is?” he continued. “Your partner’s in the hospital, you can’t even be there? You can’t be by their side, you can’t hug them, you can’t kiss them, you can’t cheer them on. You have to do it over a FaceTime that a generous nurse has arranged.”

