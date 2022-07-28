Pink Panther! Zayn Malik has a new ‘do, and it’s a bold hue.

The “Dusk Till Dawn” singer, 29, debuted pastel pink hair via Instagram, and fans are finding the new look too hot to handle. In the selfie, which Malik posted without a caption, the hitmaker is seen giving the camera a sultry pout as he shows off his dark roots and rosy ends.

“Lord have mercy,” wrote one fan in the comment section. Another said: “THE PINK HAIR LOVE.” A different social media user wrote: “The prettiest boy on earth.”

Malik is known for switching up his look. In the past, the “Pillowtalk” crooner has colored his hair blue, purple and platinum. He has also played around with styles, rocking buzz cuts, comb overs and even a mohawk.

Earlier this month, the “Night Changes” artist showed off a grown-out shaggy look while promoting his Paynt By Zayn apparel collection.

Outside of his hair changes, Malik has been keeping a relatively low profile following his split from Gigi Hadid and the drama with her family that followed.

In June, Hadid, 27, proved the two are on good terms when she sent the musician a sweet Father’s Day message.

“Happy Fathers Day to my sweet baba,” the model wrote alongside a throwback photo of her with her own father, Mahamed Hadid, via her Instagram Story on June 18. “I love you!”

The following photo showed Malik and their daughter, Khai, 21 months, playing with some arts and crafts materials. “& to Khai’s baba!!!!” Gigi captioned the snap.

The touching tribute comes months after the family made headlines due to the singer’s conflict with Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. In October 2021, he was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment after an alleged altercation with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 58. Malik addressed the plea in a lengthy statement on social media at the time.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in,” the X Factor alum wrote. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

After pleading no contest, he was put on 90-day probation for each of his four offenses (360 days in total) and was ordered to complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair, who had been in an on and off relationship since 2015, quietly split amid the legal drama in October.

Despite their issues, Gigi and Malik are raising Khai as a united front.

“They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there,” a source exclusively told Us in June. “They like to spend time away from the city because it’s more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

While the source added that “coparenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” the California native and former One Direction crooner are “doing the best they can to make it work,” splitting up their parenting time to make sure Khai is still “very much part” of her father’s life.

