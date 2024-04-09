Zendaya makes posing in front of photographers look like a breeze — but all this time, it hasn’t been her on the red carpet. It’s been her alter ego.

“She’s a different being that comes into me — my own Sasha Fierce,” the 27-year-old actress explained to Vogue in an April 9 interview, referencing Beyoncé’s famous alter ego. “She takes over and she does the carpet.”

Zendaya added, “I have to buy her. I have to buy that this woman exists, or that this fantasy exists.”

The actress’ stylist of 13 years, Law Roach, told Vogue in the same article that the “real” Zendaya is a homebody at heart.

Related: Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]

“It’s so funny. People were like, ‘Oh, she’s so fierce.’ And, yeah, she is, on the inside. But she’d rather be at home, with her hair down and no makeup, with Noon, her dog, watching a movie, probably Harry Potter,” Roach revealed.

He then recalled encouraging Zendaya to go out more when she was in her early twenties. “I’m like, ‘Go crazy! This is the time you’re supposed to be in college!’” But the Shake It Up alum dug her heels in. “She’d be like, ‘If you don’t sit down and be quiet…’ The funny thing about that little girl is that she has always been the same person,” Roach said.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Zendaya herself may not have changed over the years, but her style certainly has. In a video uploaded by Vogue on April 8, Zendaya flipped through old red carpet photos and reminisced about her most memed red carpet look.

Related: Zendaya Stuns in Sexy Couture Gown at ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere in NYC Zendaya was ready for a fashionable battle at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London. The 27-year-old actress graced the Thursday, February 15, red carpet in a cyborg-inspired catsuit from Mugler. First seen on the fashion house’s haute couture fall/winter 1995 runway, the one-piece features a completely transparent breastplate, armor-like shoulder pads and robotic chaps […]

“This was a controversial look,” she joked, referring to a black jumpsuit and oversized mushroom-shaped hat she wore to a Teen Vogue party in 2014. “I still see memes about this particular look with my hat. But you know what? I stick by it. Me and Law, we thought it was chic at the time and I think it’s still chic. I’d wear it again.”