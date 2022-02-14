Keeping it real. Zoë Kravitz may have topped a handful of 2021 Met Gala “best dressed” lists, but the 33-year-old actress isn’t immune to the harsh words of Instagram trolls who claimed she showed too much skin.

The Batman star revealed that the criticism over her mesh Yves Saint Laurent dress prompted her to take a social media hiatus. “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy,” Kravitz said in a Monday, February 14, interview with Elle.

She went to explain that while she may have star status, she’s still a “human being.” “I want to f—king defend myself,” she said. “The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do and I make what I want to make and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist. I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. F—k that. So, I needed to take a minute.”

Following the September 2021 event, Kravitz erased all of her Instagram posts, returning only once in October 2021 to promote Batman.

Prior to creating a clean slate on the social media platform, on which she has 6.6 million followers, the Big Little Lies actress clapped back at one of her fashion critics.

“I don’t understand why they go practically naked. She’s gorgeous. Why does she feel the need to wear a dress like this??” a user commented on a picture of Kravitz.

The Divergent star responded, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all got em.” Instagram account Comments by Celebs captured the actress’ response.

Kravitz opened up about dealing with “what other people think” about her fashion in a 2017 interview with Grazia. “I try and be confident in my personal style, I really try and think about what’s right for me,” she said. “I think with fashion, once you start thinking about what other people want, you’re going to lose the magic.”

She continued: “I try and be inspired by everything — images, music, film — whatever makes me feel confident. If I execute a look well, I don’t really care what other people think.”

