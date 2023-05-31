She’s got a new attitude! Zooey Deschanel is a blonde.

The 43-year-old actress unveiled the major hair transformation — which is assumably temporary — via Instagram on Tuesday, May 30, prompting Us to do a double take. “Who’s she?” Deschanel captioned the social media post that showed her posing in front of a mirror inside a set trailer.

Her makeover included bouncy blonde curls, reminiscent of the look Farrah Fawcett donned in the ‘70s. Deschanel’s ‘do also featured curtain bangs and dark roots.

The Yes Man star’s comment section quickly filled with praise from her followers, with some making jokes about her character Jessica Day from New Girl.

“That’s Katie … Jess’ alter ego,” wrote one fan. A second quipped: “That’s indeed a New Girl.” Others compared her to Barbie. “She’s everything, he’s just Ken,” a third social media user added. “Lmk if you’re having more fun,” an additional comment read.

Deschanel fresh look comes as quite a shock considering she’s been a brunette her the majority of her life. In addition to living life with dark locks, the Trolls actress has always sported bangs.

The California native opened up about her iconic fringe during an appearance on Today in October 2022. “I mean, you know when you’re a little kid, they just cut your hair, right?” Deschanel told host Hoda Kotb. “That’s [how mine] was cut, and then it just kind of looked better on me. I grew them out once, and it didn’t look as good.”

Deschanel continued: “I looked better with the bangs. Nobody recognizes me [without bangs].

This wouldn’t be the first time Failure to Launch actress went blonde, however. She previously lightened her tresses for Elf, which premiered in 2003.

“I had to dye my hair blonde for a screen test for a movie that never happened before I did Elf,” Deschanel told Stylecaster in a March 2019 interview. “I went in for the meeting for Elf, and then I asked them, ‘Could I dye my hair back to my natural color?’ And they said, ‘No. You have to keep your hair what it was in the meeting.’ So, I had to wait until I was done with that movie. But as soon as I was done with that movie, I pretty much dyed it back.”

She added: “My hair is naturally dark brown. If you look at my family, my dad has dark brown hair. My mom has dark brown hair. My sister [Emily Deschanel] has brown hair. All signs point to brown hair.”