Drugstore Beauty Products Used at the 2021 Oscars

Beauty on a budget! Stars showed up to the 2021 Oscars with not a single hair out of place, nail chipped or eyeliner smudged — and a lot of their gorgeous glam was thanks to drugstore beauty products.

As celebs strutted down the red carpet on Sunday, April 25, Stylish couldn’t stop staring at all the gorgeous beauty looks. We saw a slew of hair transformations — shoutout to Halle Berry’s baby bob and Margot Robbie’s new bangs.

There was also a ton of bright colored eyeshadow choices, from icy blue to deep purple. And pink lipstick seemed to be a trend for the evening.

While some celebs’ trusty glam squads turned to luxe bands like Armani, Lancôme and GHD, others got their beauty looks — many of which landed on our best beauty list — using wildly affordable drugstore buys.

Viola Davis’ radiant glow may look like it took crazy facials and pricey products to achieve, but IRL it was thanks to a range of L’Oréal Paris skincare and makeup from the Age Perfect line, including the new Midnight Serum which costs $32.97.

Couldn’t stop staring at Emerald Fennell’s shimmery purple eyeshadow? Us too. Thankfully, recreating the look will only cost you $18.50! Her makeup artist, Lilly Keys, used the Clinque All About Shadow in Sugar Cane and the Grape Quickliner.

When it comes to getting shiny, sleekly strands like Regina King, all you have to do is take a trip over to your local Target or head over to Amazon.com. Hairstylist Larry Sims prepped her hair using products from Tangle Teezer. Some of the products will only cost you $10!

Sims started off using the Tangle Teezer Scalp Exfoliator & Massager which he says feels “amazing” and leaned on the brand’s Ultimate Detangler Hair Brush to keep her blunt bob silky smooth through styling.

And even though we’re sure many stars have mastered the DIY manicure after being in quarantine, they showed up to the red carpet with perfectly polished nails — thanks to drugstore brand OPI.

One of our favorite looks? Cary Mulligan’s reverse French manicure, with the shade Glitzerland thinly painted along the cuticle line and a layer of This Changes Everything! on top for a glittery finish.

From Maria Bakalova’s perfect brows to Ariana DeBose’s glowing complexion, see what stars used budget-friendly drugstore hair, makeup and skincare products before walking the 93rd Annual Academy Awards red carpet.