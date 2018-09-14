New York Fashion Week wasn’t the only place the stars were showing off their style A-game this week. North of the border, celebs gathered for the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, and while buzzy films like Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born and Julia Roberts’ Ben Is Back premiered during the annual fete, we were equally excited to see what some of Hollywood’s most fashionable would be wearing on the red carpet. Let’s just say, they did not disappoint!

Lady Gaga reminded Us all of her style star credentials in an array of Old Hollywood-inspired gowns that were all about the glam. Roberts, meanwhile, kept things simple yet stunning in boss-lady pantsuits and LBDs. 19-year-old actress Amandla Stenberg looked fresh and fun every time she hit the carpet but had a true Cinderella moment in a blue sequined gown, and Keira Knightley changed things up in a tres chic separates ensemble from Chanel that has Us rethinking red carpet dressing. Oh, and then there was also super stylish looks from Nicole Kidman, Cara Delevingne, Natalie Portman and more.

Keep scrolling for our 10 favorite fashion moments from the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival!