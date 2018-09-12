Julia Roberts may have just recently joined Instagram, but she’s already a pro at shutting down the haters. The Ben Is Back star clapped back at a social media troll who called out her manicure choice after a fan account posted a side-by-side picture comparing the gorgeous actress to Hollywood legend Joan Crawford — and Roberts totally nailed the response (sorry, we had to!).

At the Ben Is Back premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, September 8, the blonde beauty stunned in a floor-length Dsquared2 gown with strong shoulders and waist cutouts. On Monday, September 10, an Instagram account devoted to vintage clothing and costuming shared a side-by-side photo of Roberts at the TIFF and the late Crawford in a similar silhouette.

NYFW Spring-Summer 2019 Front Row Report: See All the Stylish Stars at the Shows

“Who wore it better,” the caption read. “I always like to find the glamour of classic Hollywood when I can. Over the weekend Julia Roberts looked stunning in this gorgeous full length gown designed by Dsquared2 and in a little way has brought back the shoulder pad to the red carpet at the Toronto film festival. I love it. Full length stylish classic elegance.”

While most commenters marveled at both ladies’ stunning elegance in their respective dresses, one critic had her sights set on something else — Roberts’ manicure. “Joan Crawford looks way better in my opinion more classic and refined and Julia is wearing ugly black nail polish,” the woman commented.

Kaia Gerber’s All-Time Best Runway Moments

But Roberts was not having it, and let the troll know that, if she’s going to criticize, she should at least get her facts straight first. “It is in fact a navy polish with garnets crystals as a grounding accent,” the Oscar winner quipped. “In case you would like to edit your comment from ‘ugly black nail polish’ to ugly navy polish with Garnet crystals. Just sayin.”

NYFW Runway to IRL: Exactly How to Recreate Kaia Gerber’s Sleek Proenza Schouler S-S19 Hairstyle

You go, girl! And, for the record, we are all about a glam navy (or black!) mani for fall.

For the latest beauty and style trends, subscribe to our new podcast “Get Tressed With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!