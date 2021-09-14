A formal affair! Kaia Gerber made quite the splash in her Met Gala debut on Monday, September 13.

The 20-year-old model stunned in a black Oscar de la Renta gown with floral cutouts on the bust in celebration of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. She accessorized the dress with Omega jewels.

Her ensemble was also directly inspired by Bianca Jagger’s 1981 Met Gala dress designed by Halston. Gerber’s outfit mimicked Jagger’s in its floor-length skirt, fitted bodice and intricate neckline.

While some fans thought Gerber would step out at the fashionable charity event with her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, and make their red carpet couple debut, the California native opted for a solo night out in New York City.

The pair, who were first linked in September 2020, have always had a combined love for couture, which is one of the reasons their relationship works.

“It’s actually crazy how much they have in common,” an insider told Us Weekly in April of the twosome. “It was like the universe brought them together! They’re both models, modeled for Calvin Klein — very into fashion, of course. They love going shopping together and even working out together. They’re truly some of the kindest people you will ever meet.”

Their shared love for a fabulous fashion look was extremely evident when the duo made their relationship Instagram official in October 2020. Gerber and Elordi, 24, dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween. From the slicked back hair to the of-the-era outfits, the models went all-out recreating the pop culture costumes.

The Euphoria star would not have been able to recreate the King of Rock and Roll’s iconic ‘do if it wasn’t for his girlfriend though. Just a few weeks prior, he was walking around rocking a mullet.

“My girlfriend, within a week of us dating, she cut it off,” Elordi revealed to guest host Julie Bowen on an August episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “She took me to the bathroom, she got scissors out and she cut it off. She said, ‘You’re cute, but not like …”

Sacrificing his mullet seems to have been worthwhile as the couple has been going strong since. And while their street style over the past few months has proved that they have mastered laidback looks, their red carpet attire is a whole new level of fabulous fashion.

To see Gerber’s understated and elegant ensemble from every angle, keep scrolling!