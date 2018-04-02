5 Mommy and Me Fashion Brands Inspired by Jessica Simpson and Daughter Maxwell’s #Twinning Dresses

Leave it to Jessica Simpson and her adorable brood to show Us how to make mommy and me fashion look chic. The entrepreneur posted the cutest pic on Instagram on Sunday, April 1, featuring her family decked out in their coordinated Easter best. “Happy Easter from my family to yours,” the star captioned the snap along with the hashtags #YesWeMatch #Twinning. Jess and her five-year-old daughter Maxwell looked adorable in floral frocks, while her four-year-old son Ace was dapper like dad Eric Johnson in a mauve two-piece suit and Converse sneakers. Inspired by the fashion mogul’s modern matching, we’ve found five brands that offer a cool take on the mommy and me trend. Keep scrolling for our favorites!