Beauty Sleep: Night Creams That Treat While You Snooze

Thanks to the big trend in wellness circles we all know sleep is one of the important things a person can do to improve health and happiness. And we’re here with yet another excuse to hit the hay a bit early tonight: with the help of a good night cream, catching some ZZZs can do wonders for your skin, too!

Sleep’s prettifying benefits all stem from the fact that during this rest time your body works hard to repair itself. So while you’re in the middle of a crazy dream about showing up to a work meeting in your gym clothes, your skin cells are working overtime to repair issues that occur thanks to stress, UV rays, environmental aggressors and any other daily damages.

This is where night creams come in — they’re formulated to take advantage of these restorative powers to swoop in and make that repair work go faster and smoother, tackling everything from wrinkles to dark spots.

And there are tons of them to choose from, which is great news for having choices but can feel a bit overwhelming when it comes time to “add to cart.” So to help you navigate the ever-growing market of nighttime moisturizes, we rounded up seven of our favorite night creams that will ensure you get the beauty sleep you deserve.

From sensitive-skin saviors to anti-aging miracle workers, keep scrolling to check out the best night creams that’ll turn the p.m. hours into a into a skin-repairing slumber party.