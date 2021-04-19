ACM Awards

Academy of Country Music Awards Red Carpet Arrivals - Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Elle King and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. Brent Harrington/CBS
Stepping out in style! The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards wasn’t just filled with an unprecedented number of performances, it also delivered some next level fashion!

On Sunday, April 18, country singers showed up to one of three different venues in Nashville, Tennessee: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium or the Bluebird Cafe. And even though the awards show took place in the capital of country music, believe Us — cowboy boots and hats were far and few between!

Instead, the stars stunned in sky-high stilettos, glitzy gowns and couture creations for the 56th annual awards show. From Tenille Arts‘ custom Dolce & Gabbana gold gown to Miranda Lambert and Elle King‘s Dulce Bestia glitzy jumpsuits, the red carpet served up some major fashion moments.

Champagne was the color of the evening, with Maren Morris stunning in a LBV cowl neck gown and Mickey Guyton turning heads in a gorgeous Naeem Khan beaded dress.

Keep scrolling to see all the best red carpet looks from the 2021 ACM Awards!

