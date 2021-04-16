ACM Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Performers, Nominees and More

It’s almost time! The 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are set to celebrate the last year’s country music stars and — despite the coronavirus pandemic — are mostly going to take place in person!

Keith Urban, who hosted the 2020 show, will return to cohost alongside Mickey Guyton. The singer, 37, appeared during the 2020 ACMs, playing the piano during Urban’s performance of “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?”

Following the cohost announcement, the 15-time ACM nominee, 53, raved over the “Black Like Me” singer.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” Urban said in a statement last month. “I love that finally, everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber-creative spirit in full light!”

The Texas native later revealed on CBS This Morning that the Australia native asked her personally to join him on stage. “I just wanted to do the praise dance and the hallelujahs and all that,” the New Female Artist of the Year nominee said at the time. “I still can’t believe it.”

The 2021 ACMs will feature an “unprecedented number of world television premiere performances,” CBS announced in a press release.

The ceremony will broadcast from three iconic venues in Nashville: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

