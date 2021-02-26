Pop the champagne! The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees have been announced — and it looks like veteran musicians Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris have a chance at winning big this year.
Stapleton, 42, and Morris, 30, are nominated for six awards each. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer is up for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among other awards. The “My Church” singer, for her part, is up for Single of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and more.
Other veteran country music stars recognized for their work include Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett. Lambert, 37, is up for an impressive five awards while Rhett, 30, and McBryde, 37, are nominated for five each.
The nominees include some newcomers too. Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Pink are all nominated for awards for the first time in their respective careers. Legend, 42, is on the list thanks to his work with Carrie Underwood on her song “Hallelujah,” which is nominated for Video of the Year. Stefani, 51, and Pink, 41, are both nominated in the Music Event of the Year category.
The “Rich Girl” singer is nominated for her collaboration with her fiancé Blake Shelton on “Nobody But You.” Pink, meanwhile, received a shout-out for her work with Keith Urban on the song “One Too Many.”
Scroll through the full list of nominees below.
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
Hardy
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Album of the Year
Born Here Live Here Die Here by Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 by Kane Brown
Never Will by Ashley McBryde
Skeletons by Brothers Osborne
Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” by Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“One Night Standards” by Ashley McBryde
“Some People Do” by Old Dominion
“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton
“The Bones” by Maren Morris
Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” by Maren Morris
“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert
“Gone” by Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shane McAnally
Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
“Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban
“Does to Me” by Luke Combs featuring Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice
“Nobody But You” by Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani
“One Beer” by Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson
“One Too Many” by Keith Urban and Pink
The 2021 ACM Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET.Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!
