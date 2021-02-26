Pop the champagne! The 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards nominees have been announced — and it looks like veteran musicians Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris have a chance at winning big this year.

Stapleton, 42, and Morris, 30, are nominated for six awards each. The “Tennessee Whiskey” singer is up for Album of the Year and Song of the Year, among other awards. The “My Church” singer, for her part, is up for Single of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and more.

Other veteran country music stars recognized for their work include Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Thomas Rhett. Lambert, 37, is up for an impressive five awards while Rhett, 30, and McBryde, 37, are nominated for five each.

The nominees include some newcomers too. Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Pink are all nominated for awards for the first time in their respective careers. Legend, 42, is on the list thanks to his work with Carrie Underwood on her song “Hallelujah,” which is nominated for Video of the Year. Stefani, 51, and Pink, 41, are both nominated in the Music Event of the Year category.

The “Rich Girl” singer is nominated for her collaboration with her fiancé Blake Shelton on “Nobody But You.” Pink, meanwhile, received a shout-out for her work with Keith Urban on the song “One Too Many.”

Scroll through the full list of nominees below.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here by Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 by Kane Brown

Never Will by Ashley McBryde

Skeletons by Brothers Osborne

Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

“I Hope” by Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” by Ingrid Andress

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

“One Night Standards” by Ashley McBryde

“Some People Do” by Old Dominion

“Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It” by Maren Morris

“Bluebird” by Miranda Lambert

“Gone” by Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah” by Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful” by Kane Brown

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light” by Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin and Keith Urban

“Does to Me” by Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Nobody But You” by Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer” by Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson

“One Too Many” by Keith Urban and Pink

The 2021 ACM Awards will air on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, April 18, at 9 p.m. ET.