Alix Earlie s Bikini Snaps Make Us Wish it was Summer All Year Long

Alix Earle never passes on a fire bikini snap.

From halter tops to string bottoms, the TikTok star has no shortage of sexy swim pics. One of her hottest snaps came while vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Braxton Berrios in July 2024. While relaxing on a beach in Capri, she slayed in a triangle top featuring blue and yellow floral patterns, a dainty silver pendant and patterned straps. She paired the top with matching high-cut bottoms, a pearl necklace and brown oval sunglasses.

In a separate photo, Earle rocked a straw bucket hat while cuddling up with Berrios on an orange beach chair. Berrios, for his part, opted for navy blue trunks with white lining.

Besides beachy bikini moments, Earle showed off a sexy bronze set while modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover in May 2024. She paired the Tom Ford design — which featured an itty-bitty triangle top and cheeky bottoms complete with a belt buckle — with orange oversized sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see Earle’s hottest bikini moments: