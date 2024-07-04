Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Alix Earlie’s Sexy Bikini Snaps Make Us Wish It Was Summer All Year Long

By
Alix Earlie s Bikini Snaps Make Us Wish it was Summer All Year Long
10
Courtesy of Alix Earle/Instagram (3)

Alix Earle never passes on a fire bikini snap.

From halter tops to string bottoms, the TikTok star has no shortage of sexy swim pics. One of her hottest snaps came while vacationing in Italy with boyfriend Braxton Berrios in July 2024. While relaxing on a beach in Capri, she slayed in a triangle top featuring blue and yellow floral patterns, a dainty silver pendant and patterned straps. She paired the top with matching high-cut bottoms, a pearl necklace and brown oval sunglasses.

In a separate photo, Earle rocked a straw bucket hat while cuddling up with Berrios on an orange beach chair. Berrios, for his part, opted for navy blue trunks with white lining.

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off!

Deal of the Day

Deal Alert! The Dyson Airstrait Straightener is Now $100 off! View Deal

Besides beachy bikini moments, Earle showed off a sexy bronze set while modeling for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s first-ever digital cover in May 2024. She paired the Tom Ford design — which featured an itty-bitty triangle top and cheeky bottoms complete with a belt buckle — with orange oversized sunglasses.

Keep scrolling to see Earle’s hottest bikini moments:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Alix Earle

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!