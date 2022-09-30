Va-va-voom! Amal Clooney served up Old Hollywood glamour at the first-ever Albie Awards on Thursday, September 29.

For the event — which was put on by her and her husband George Clooney‘s organization, the Clooney Foundation for Justice — the attorney, 44, wore custom Atelier Versace. The dazzling gold evening gown was inspired by Art Deco chandeliers as it featured a cinched waist and was made from “cascading degrade pearls and crystals,” the luxury label revealed in a press release on Friday, September 30. Versace added that the number took 400 hours to create.

Amal complemented the ensemble with voluminous curls, a bold rep lip and metallic sandal heels. The 61-year-old actor, for his part, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

Thursday’s ceremony was named after Albie Sachs, a South African lawyer and former judge who was committed to his work to end apartheid in South Africa. The event recognized journalists, human rights leaders and other global justice defenders who “are at great risk for what they do,” according to the Clooney Foundation for Justice website.

The couple, who wed in 2014, launched the Clooney Foundation in 2016 to “advocate for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.” Through their TrialWatch program, the organization exposes “the corruption that fuels grave human rights violations,” the website reads. The foundation aims to protect women, journalists, survivors, democracy defenders, members of the LGBTQ+ community and religious and ethnic minorities, according to the site.

“We believe that justice must be waged — it doesn’t just happen. So, when journalists are locked up just for doing their job, we try to get them out of prison. When young girls are denied the right to study, work, or marry when they want, we help them fight for their rights through the courts. When minorities are targeted for genocide, we help trigger trials against the perpetrators,” George and Amal said in a statement.

The inaugural event was also attended by Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Tracee Ellis Ross, Dua Lipa and more — who all showcased eye-catching looks on the red carpet. Ross, 49, wowed in a black tulle dress by Alexander McQueen while Barrymore, 47, stunned in a cape dress by Brandon Maxwell. Jodie Turner-Smith also stepped out in black, donning a mesh mermaid dress by Christian Siriano from the label’s spring 2023 ready to wear collection.

