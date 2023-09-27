Lancôme X Louvre launched a beauty collection — and celebrities soaked it all in during Paris Fashion Week.

Amanda Seyfried, Emma Chamberlain, Penélope Cruz and more stars attended the beauty event in looks that swept Us away on Tuesday, September 26.

For the soirée, Seyfried stunned in a custom pink Prada frock featuring a strappy neckline with sequin embellishments, a fitted bodice, a thigh-high slit and a floor length skirt. For glam, the actress parted her hair down the middle and wore it straightened.

One of the highlights of the event was when Ed Westwick, who played Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, reunited with Kelly Rutherford, who played his adopted mother, Lily van der Woodsen. Westwick donned a black jacket finished with silver hardware, while Rutherford looked like a goddess in a Lanvin white dress finished with beaded sleeves, a peep-toe and a flowy skirt.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more from the Lancôme X Louvre event.