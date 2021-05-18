Total Twins! Amelia Gray Channels ‘90s Lisa Rinna in Vintage Photo Shoot

If you didn’t think Amelia Gray Hamlin was a doppelgänger for mom Lisa Rinna before, her latest photo shoot will convince you that the mother-daughter duo are one-in-the-same!

The 19-year-old model, who is dating Scott Disick, completely transformed into the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for a photo shoot with Paper, which was released on Monday, May 17.

From doing her hair in Rinna’s iconic brown shag style to wearing her mother’s actual wedding dress from her 1997 nuptials to Harry Hamlin, Amelia seriously committed to the transformation. And get this: the entire photo shoot was a sweet Mother’s Day surprise!

“My mom has had so many iconic eras and phases. I feel like she’s in one now. When you think of my mom, you think of the crazy dances and the lips, but I wanted to go more old Lisa Rinna/vintage high-fashion,” the DNA founder tells the outlet.

Thankfully, channeling Rinna’s iconic style from the ‘90s was easy — the reality star keeps her dresses stored in the garage. In fact, finding out that the vintage frocks still exist is what inspired the photo shoot in the first place.

“I went through her dresses and picked out the ones that I really thought she would remember wearing most, one of them being her wedding dress, which was like the weirdest thing ever to put on,” Amelia said. “It fit perfectly, so it was definitely meant to be.”

Once the throwback gowns were selected and the wigs properly fastened, Amelia and photographer Amaury Nessaibia took a series of photos that memorialized the Rinna Beauty founder’s most memorable looks.

Whether Amelia was striking a sultry pose in her mom’s Vera Wang wedding dress or rocking the tell-tale Alaia at the vanity, her resemblance to Rinna was uncanny!

“I feel like people don’t really realize it, but my mom and I are spitting images of each other. We look like twins, but different,” Amelia told the outlet.

Fans couldn’t agree more. As soon as Rinna posted pictures from the shoot to her Instagram page, her followers and famous friends instantly freaked out.

One user said: “OMG, she looks so much like her gorgeous mama!!!!” Another added: “Twinning. She looks just like you … question is can she dance like you.”

Someone even noted that they were getting “Louis vibes,” referencing Rinna’s mother.

Fellow Bravolebs also jumped into the comments, with RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff, Paul Kemsely and Kathy Hilton all dropping in emojis of approval.

Scroll through to see the photos from the shoot!