Now those are some strong genes! Sisters Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin showed off their crazy toned physiques in teeny tiny swimsuits. Obviously, they take after their mom Lisa Rinna when it comes to having enviable bikini bodies!

On Saturday, January 16, Amelia, 19, shared a series of crazy hot pics of her and her sister in super sexy two-pieces enjoying their weekend away at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. “Plz do not disturb 🤠,” Amelia captioned the post.

While Delilah, 22, dazzled in a gold bikini, Amelia rocked a pink floral number which she accessorized with a cowboy hat and chunky sunglasses. Overall, her look was part playful, part edgy — just like her!

Amelia and Delilah’s style has been creating quite a bit of buzz on social media lately, after they both posed in their mom’s vintage designer dresses.

First, Amelia took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 12, to post a side-by-side of her and Rinna wearing the same black lace Alaïa dress. “My queen @lisarinna gave me one of her vintage dresses,” she wrote over the snap.

Later when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, posted the pic to her feed, she noted that it was given to her by her husband and the girls’ dad, Harry Hamlin. “Harry bought me this magnificent #azzedinealaia 28 years ago. Today I got to pass it on to my baby girl @ameliagray ♥️😭😭😭.”

Then on Thursday, January 14, Rinna posted a picture of herself pregnant with Delilah at the 1998 Oscars next to a current pic of Delilah wearing the same blue Versace gown. “I was 6 1/2 months pregnant with @delilahbelle we were going to the 1998 #Oscars and @phillipbloch had @versace make me this dress! 🕊,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Here Delilah wears the dress I was pregnant with her in! Can you Believe?!”

Fans flooded the comments to admire the symmetry. “I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Kelly Ripa commented. Meanwhile, the celeb stylist credited for the look, Phillip Bloch, also chimed in. “Wow the circle of Life is amazing…. The legacy of beauty and style continues,” he wrote. “You have shared and taught them well… And hey let’s give it up for sustainable fashion what goes around comes around fashion and family are forever xoP.”

There’s nothing we love more than adorably fierce family fashion moments like these.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)