Amelia Gray Hamlin is digging into her mom Lisa Rinna’s closet for some seriously incredible vintage fashion — and we love everything about it.

On Tuesday, January 12, the 19-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show off a new Alaïa dress she took from her mom. “My queen @lisarinna gave me one of her vintage dresses,” she wrote over a side-by-side shot of both her and Rinna wearing the form fitting lace number. She even copied her mom’s sexy, slick pose!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore the designer frock to many red carpets throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s. The shot Hamlin chose was a 2005 red carpet for the Race To Erase MS gala. She then pulled it back out a decade later to wear to the HBO Golden Globes afterparty in 2015.

Back in 2018, the model spoke with Us Weekly’s Stylish after signing with IMG, revealing that she didn’t always look up to her mom’s sense of style. “I never used to borrow anything from my mom because we’re so opposite when it comes to style,” she told Us. “She’s so proper and I dress more like a boy, but in a girly way.”

However, there was one thing that stood out to her at the time that she borrowed whenever she got the chance. “She has these really cool Gucci pants that I’m obsessed with and she never lets me wear them,” she explained. “So whenever I convince her to let me, it’s always a good day.”

Hamlin said she also has different taste from her sister Delilah. “My sister and I are the complete opposite people, so I think that really helps because we never get in fights about who is wearing what outfit,” Hamlin revealed.”We are like night and day, so it makes it so much easier to get along because there’s no competition.”

Anytime they do wear the same piece of clothing, they can turn it into a totally different ensembles. “If we do share clothes, we make our own outfits out of it. We both do our own thing,” she added.

Hamlin is currently dating Scott Disick. The two have been linked since October 2020 when they attended a Halloween party together. Though many have criticized the 18-year age gap, the model does not care.

In December, she took to her Instagram Story to address it, saying that people can be “extra weird and judgemental.”

She continued, “People can embrace themselves however they feel fit for them at that moment in time. People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)