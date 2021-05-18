Celebrity Style

Amelia Gray Hamlin Transforms Into Mom Lisa Rinna: ‘My Mom and I Are Spitting Images of Each Other’

Total Twins! Amelia Gray Channels ‘90s Lisa Rinna in Vintage Photo Shoot
 Amaury Nessaibia for PAPER
The model was inspired to do the “unique and cool” photo shoot for Mother’s Day. 

