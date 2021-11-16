Andy Cohen isn’t just responsible for your favorite shows (cough, cough Real Housewives), he’s also responsible for your new favorite pajamas.

Yes, that’s right, the 53-year-old Watch What Happens Live host has teamed up with Sant & Abel to create a line of cozy sets that are perfect for the whole family. After all, the drop, which is his second with the brand, was inspired in part by his 2-year-old son Ben.

“I fell in love with S&A’s pjs during COVID,” the reality star said in a press release shared with Us Weekly’s Stylish. “Ben and I basically live in them, so I jumped at the chance to design a capsule collection of PJ’s featuring my favorite colors in the bold stripes.”

The collection, which ranges in price from $49 to $170, is available in two separate colorways: a “classic” navy with pink stripes and a “fresh” yellow with green stripes.

While the adorable (and insanely soft) sets are a great holiday gift, Cohen says that the lightweight cotton material ensures that they’ll “take you right through the summer too.” Plus, you can swap out the pants for a pair of boxers when the temperatures take a turn.

If you have your eye on a piece from the collection, you’re going to want to act fast because this is a limited-edition line. So whether you’re planning a holiday photo shoot or have plans to surprise the whole fam with a matchy-matchy situation for a fun movie night in, head on over to santandabel.com to scoop up the items on your wish list.

While this is Cohen’s first foray into pajama sets, he did work with the Australian luxury brand over the summer to create a line of terry sweats. The first collection featured vests, hoodies, shorts, vests and sweatshirts that were available in mint green, bright yellow, pink and navy. Now, if you have buyers remorse about not adding the items to your cart at the time, fear not. There’s still a handful of styles available for purchase.

To see the super-soft collection up close and plan your purchase (we already are!), keep scrolling. Because whether you want to see Ben rocking the sets for little ones or Andy dressed to impress, we’re sharing the lineup, ahead!