The stars raced into Monte Carlo for the annual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 26.

Anya Taylor-Joy, Joe Jonas, Emily Ratajkowski and more watched from the stands of the Circuit de Monaco as Formula One driver Charles Leclerc won the race with Ferrari, his sixth attempt to do so.

Heidi Klum made it a family affair, hitting the track with daughter Leni Klum by her side. The models complemented each other in white ensembles perfect for the beginning of summer.

Taylor-Joy, meanwhile, embraced the theme of the day with a leather moto jacket. The cropped coat was a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier piece, which she paired with a black romper and Tabi loafers by Maison Margiela.

Ratajkowski also went for a moto jacket, but she opted for an oversized black and white moto jacket with matching baggy pants from I.Am.Gia. She paired the ensemble with a bikini top.

Scroll down to see more stars at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix: