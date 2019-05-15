Leave it to Ashley Graham to make nail polish sexy! On the heels of her super successful lip kit launches, the Revlon ambassador has teamed up with the brand to create a collection of inclusive neutral, nude and nude-adjacent nail polishes inspired by her lingerie line.

The six sultry shades are part of the Revlon Gel Envy family (a formula that is made with conditioning oils that strengthen nails and made without formaldehyde, toluene, DBP, formaldehyde resin and camphor) and are meant to flatter any skin tone.

“These are the perfect nude shades,” Graham said on social media of the range, which features everything from a shimmering beige to a rich chocolate. Some of the shades also draw inspiration from the sexy fabrics (think: silk, lace and chiffon) found in the American Beauty Star host’s similarly inclusive Addition Elle lingerie line.

The multi-hyphenate sneakily debuted a few of the new hues at the 2019 “Camp: Notes on Fashion”-themed Met Gala. Celebrity manicurist MoMo-Leafgel of NYC’s Oh My Nails created a striped design using the creams and browns to complement the star’s tuxedo-inspired Gucci x Dapper Dan minidress and blingy ponytail by mane women Justine Marjan.

In keeping with the existing Gel Envy polishes, Graham’s colors promise seven days of wear time and a gel-like high-shine finish (minus the trip to the nail salon). Keep scrolling to shop all the shades in the Ashley Graham x Revlon Gel Envy Lingerie collection!