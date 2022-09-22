Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

It may not have lasted all the long (thanks to Wyatt’s not-so-single relationship status when he started The Bachelorette) but for a brief moment Hannah B. had the most beautiful Neil Lane Couture engagement ring. The classic oval-cut diamond was surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller diamonds, set in a diamond band. Totaling three carats, the stunner was handmade in platinum to deliver a seriously breathtaking finish that was almost as memorable as the season 15 finale.