Top 5

Stories

Engagement Rings

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

By and
Jed Wyatt Hannah Brown Engagement
Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

It may not have lasted all the long (thanks to Wyatt’s not-so-single relationship status when he started The Bachelorette) but for a brief moment Hannah B. had the most beautiful Neil Lane Couture engagement ring. The classic oval-cut diamond was surrounded by a halo of 89 smaller diamonds, set in a diamond band. Totaling three carats, the stunner was handmade in platinum to deliver a seriously breathtaking finish that was almost as memorable as the season 15 finale. 

