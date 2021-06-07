See What the Stars Wore on the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards Red Carpet

The Brits know how to bring it! Stars didn’t skimp on their style for the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, showing up in some seriously fabulous fashion.

The ceremony looked a little different than normal, staying in line with COVID-19 protocols. Still, presenters and a number of nominees flocked to London’s Television Centre to strut their stuff down the red carpet on Sunday, June 6.

And, let Us just say, the fashion from the evening was truly next level! From bright pops of color and floral designs to feathery frocks, the red carpet saw one award-worthy look after the next.

Patterns and prints were the name of the game, with polka dots stealing the show. Siena Kelly showed up in a De La Vali yellow dress, while Helena Bonham Carter rocked a black and white Dolce and Gabbana number.

Zawe Ashton was certainly a style standout as well, stunning in a pop art-esque Zimmerman gown. She paired the voluminous dress with Sophie Bille Brahe earrings and ring, a Completed Works bracelet and Dora Teymur metallic silver boots.

Another actress we must mention is Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, who has established herself as a tremendously up-and-coming style icon. Sticking to her go-to puff sleeve, Coughlan looked gorgeous in a custom Valentino Haute Couture midi-length dress, which she accessorized with Vashi jewels.

From Lydai West’s puff-sleeve Loewe jumpsuit to Golda Rosheuvel’s Simone Rocha tulle number, keep scrolling to see the show-stopping glamour and gowns from the 2021 British Academy Television Awards.